The second episode of Prime Video’s Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle saw the reunion of Bollywood’s beloved duo, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, after more than half a decade. Alia and Varun graced the couch to serve up a perfect blend of nostalgia, witty banter, and raw revelations, once again proving why ‘Varia’ continues to be one of Bollywood’s most adored on-and-off-screen duos. From quirky inside jokes and wild wedding anecdotes to heartfelt confessions on love, relationships, and parenthood, the episode highlighted how some bonds only grow stronger with time.

Varun & Alia in a talk show after ages??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/qut5OmXf6e — ๑ (@vardaanforu) September 15, 2025

Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle EP 2: Key Highlights From ‘Varia’ Episode

1. Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Equation With Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking about life after marriage and her equation with Ranbir, Alia revealed, “Ranbir and I have a very natural friendship. So it was never like a dewy eye or rose-tinted glasses sort of relationship. There was always a relationship of like best friends. I mean, of course, I married him for a reason because I think he is wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100 percent, the person I love trolling the most is him. And the person he loves trolling the most is me. So that, I think, is a very natural dynamic between two people.”

2. Twinkle Khanna Reveals Herself To Be A Varun Dhawan Fan

Staying true to her Mrs. Funnybones persona, Twinkle had everyone in splits as she mimicked one of Varun Dhawan‘s iconic scenes from Coolie No. 1, playfully teasing him while cheekily declaring herself a “Varun fan.” Meanwhile, Varun’s spot-on impersonation of the legendary Mithun Chakraborty had the couch in splits. But the fun didn’t end there.

3. Varun Dhawan Sheds Light On His “Stressful” Wedding & Reveals Why Daughter Lara Can Never Watch Badlapur

Varun kept the laughter rolling as he recalled a funny anecdote from his ‘COVID wedding.’ He jokingly expressed, “My marriage was a very stressful affair.” He further shared, “The day we were leaving for the function, that day Rohit [Dhawan] tested positive for COVID. So then I was like, ‘What the hell? I can’t get married without my brother.’ So then we got Rohit retested. Then we came to know that they had swapped his test with some other Rohit.”

As Alia and Kajol broke into laughter, Twinkle Khanna quipped, “This feels like the script of Judwaa,” keeping the banter alive. In a more candid moment, Varun revealed that he wouldn’t want his daughter, Lara, to ever watch one of his most acclaimed films, Badlapur. The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor admitted, “There’s a scene between Huma and me that’s a bit too violent — I wouldn’t want her to see it.”

varun dhawan and alia bhatt in their known chaotic element 😭🩷 pic.twitter.com/i0cHFJYvGZ — 𓅨 (@alfucore) September 15, 2025

With Kajol and Twinkle steering the chat with their trademark wit, Episode 2 of Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle felt like a true homecoming for Varia enthusiasts, Bollywood nostalgia, and fans who love seeing their favorite stars at their most unfiltered. And if this felt “too much,” the next explosive premiere promises to raise the bar even higher.

Conceptualized and produced by Banijay Asia, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, is presented by Oppo and co-presented by Kohler and Kalyan Jewellers, streaming in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

