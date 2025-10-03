Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf have arrived at the ticket windows on a successful note! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari made the most of the national holiday, scoring the second-highest opening for a romantic film in 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 box office collection!

A double-digit opening!

According to the official figures, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari raked in 10.11 crores on day 1. There was stiff competition from Kantara Chapter 2 and Jolly LLB 3. But that did not stop Shashank Khaitan’s directorial from clocking a double-digit score. Thanks to the improved footfalls during the evening and night shows, due to the Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra holiday.

Makes the 2nd-best opening for a romantic film in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor surpassed Param Sundari (7.37 crores) and set new benchmarks for romantic films in 2025. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari scored the second highest-opening, only behind Saiyaara (22 crores). It also swiftly left behind Bhool Chuk Maaf (7.20 crore) and Metro In Dino (4.05 crores).

Scores biggest opening ever for Janhvi Kapoor!

The leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor, has a huge reason to celebrate. Her latest release has crossed Dhadak to clock her highest opening of all time at the Indian box office.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s top 3 openers in India.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 10.11 crores Dhadak – 8.71 crores Param Sundari – 7.37 crores

Clocks Varun Dhawan’s 9th biggest opening!

Varun Dhawan has also achieved a massive milestone with his latest romantic drama. He has surpassed the opening day collection of Student Of The Year (9 crores) and Jug Jugg Jeeyo (9.28 crores) to score the 9th best opening of his career!

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Kalank: 21.6 crores Dilwale: 21 crores Judwaa 2: 16.10 crores ABCD 2: 14.30 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 12.25 crores Baby John: 11.25 crores Dishoom: 11.05 crores Street Dancer 3D: 10.26 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 10.11 crores Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 9.28 crores

Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 10.11 crores

India gross: 11.92 crores

