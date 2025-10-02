Kalyani Priyadarshan and team have created history for Malayalam cinema! Not Mohanlal, Mammootty, nor Fahadh Faasil have been able to clock 150 crore at the Indian box office. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has finally achieved the milestone in only 35 days. Scroll below for the latest update!

Lokah Chapter 1 creates history in India

The mid-week blues clearly have no impact on Naslen co-starrer. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 added 1.90 crores to the kitty on day 35. It showcased a 22% growth in the last 24 hours. With that, the overall earnings have surged to 150.80 crores, all languages included.

Lokah Chapter 1 has emerged as the first Malayalam film to clock 150 crores in India. The last highest-grossing film was Manjummel Boys, which concluded its lifetime at 142 crore net. The best is yet to come, as Kalyani Priyadarshan will witness another major boost today due to the Gandhi Jayanti/ Dussehra holiday. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 177.94 crores.

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing Malayalam films in the history of the Indian box office:

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 150.80 crores Manjummel Boys: 142 crores Thudarum: 122 crores

Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office

Dulquer Salmaan‘s production has accumulated 118.15 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total reaches 296.09 crore gross. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now only 3.91 crores away from the 300 crore club globally, another never-before-seen milestone for Malayalam cinema. It should cover a considerable margin today, and enter the coveted club in the next two days.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (35 days)

India net: 150.80 crores

India gross: 177.94 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 402%

Overseas gross: 118.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 296.09 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): 146% Jump In Last 24 Hours, Beats Son Of Sardaar 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News