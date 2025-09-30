Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has truly enjoyed a glorious run at the box office. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen co-starrer has passed the fifth Monday test with flying colors. The historic 150 crore mark is now inevitable for Malayalam cinema. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 33

According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra garnered 85 lakhs in the kitty on its fifth Monday. It maintained a rock-steady run, bringing in moolah similar to last Friday. Kalyani Priyadarshan‘s superhero flick has set new milestones for female-led films and Mollywood as a whole.

The overall box office collection in all languages concludes at 147.35 crore net, which is approximately 173.87 crore in gross total. Lokah Chapter 1 was made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. In 33 days, Dulquer Salmaan‘s production has raked in profits of an impressive 391%.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in all languages below:

Week 1: 54.7 crores

Week 2: 47 crores

Week 3: 27.1 crores

Week 4: 13.25 crores

Week 5: 5.3 crores (3 days to go)

Total: 147.35 crores

Set to hit the 150 crore milestone!

Apart from Hridayapoorvam, which has also saturated its box office run, there’s no prominent release at the ticket windows. Lokah Chapter 1 is still enjoying good buzz and will make the most of the benefit. It is now only 2.65 crores away from the 150 crore mark. The discounted Tuesday should help get closer to the milestone.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (32 days)

India net: 147.35 crores

India gross: 173.87 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 391%

Overseas gross: 117.45 crores

Worldwide gross: 291.32 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

