Subhash Kapoor’s directorial Jolly LLB 3 is making the most of the lack of competition at the ticket windows. It witnessed a favorable jump during the second weekend, inching closer to the 100 crore club. The black comedy legal drama is now all set to achieve two big milestones for Askhay Kumar. Scroll below for the day 10 box office updates!

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn in India in 10 days?

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 added 6.25 crores to the kitty on day 10. It remained on similar lines as 6.50 crores earned on the second Saturday. There was barely any competition in Bollywood, which led to over 60% growth during the second weekend.

The overall box office collection in India concludes at 90.50 crores after 10 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 106.79 crores. Akshay Kumar is now all set to enter the 100 crore club in 2025 for the third time, after Housefull 5 (198.41 crores) and Sky Force (134.93 crores).

Take a look at the Week 1 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Day 8: 3.75 crores

Day 9: 6.5 crores

Day 10: 6.25 crores

Total: 90.50 crores

Inches away from beating Kesari Chapter 2

Jolly LLB 3 needs only 3.98 crores more in its Indian collection to surpass Kesari Chapter 2‘s lifetime. With that, it will officially enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. That’s not it, Akshay Kumar will also find his 5th grosser at the post-COVID box office.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 10

India net: 90.50 crores

India gross: 106.79 crores

