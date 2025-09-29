Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has surpassed all our expectations. Kalyani Priyadarshan‘s dark fantasy superhero flick was a force to be reckoned with from the beginning. It is now less than 3.5 crores away from attaining a historic milestone, but is it possible? Scroll below for a detailed day 32 report!

How much has Lokah Chapter 1 earned in India?

Most would know, Dulquer Salmaan‘s production is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. It is now setting new benchmarks for all upcoming biggies. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 raked in 2 crore on day 32. It enjoyed a 25% jump on the 5th Sunday compared to 1.6 crore earned on the previous day.

The net earnings in India have reached 146.50 crores. The gross collection stands at 172.87 crores after 32 days. Naslen co-starrer is also the most profitable Mollywood film of 2025. Before it concludes its theatrical run, the superhero flick may even hit 500% in profits, which is the first-ever for Mollywood this year!

Take a look at the language-wise box office breakdown below:

Malayalam: 113.82 crores

Tamil: 15.31 crores

Telugu: 13.7 crores

Hindi: 3.67 crores

Total: 146.50 crores

Will it hit the 150 crore milestone?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra could be the first Malayalam film to reach the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is only 3.5 crores away from achieving the mark. However, the daily earnings will drop to the vicinity of 50 lakh starting today, which may become a hurdle. All eyes will be on the 6th Monday, which will majorly determine whether the milestone will be in reach!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (32 days)

India net: 146.5 crores

India gross: 172.87 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 476%

Overseas gross: 117 crores

Worldwide gross: 289.87 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

