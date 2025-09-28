Pawan Kalyan’s OG has settled down like the eeriness after a storm at the box office. While the film opened to a roaring number on Thursday, it witnessed a massive drop of 70% on day 2, and there has been a further drop on day 3, with no hope for redemption henceforth.

Pawan Kalyan Inching Towards Highest Grosser

In three days, Pawan Kalyan‘s action biggie has earned a total net collection of 122 crore at the box office in India. The film is inching towards Game Changer, which will surpass Shankar’s lifetime collection.

They Call Him OG Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, September 27, They Call Him OG earned 18.5 crore at the box office in India, which is a minimal drop from previous day’s 18.75 crore. It registered an occupancy of 42% on Saturday! Meanwhile, it seems impossible for the film to touch the 150 crore mark over the weekend!

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office in three days.

Day 0: 21 crore

Day 1: 63.75 crore

Day 2: 18.75 crore

Day 3: 18.5 crore

Total: 122 crore

Is Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG A Box Office Hit?

The film is mounted on a budget of reported 250 crore. In three days, it has managed to recover a budget of 48% at the box office. To become a hit at the box office, the action biggie also starring Emraan Hashmi, needs to earn a total net collection of 500 crore in India. Currently, this seems like an unachievable task for Pawan Kalyan’s film. It would be interesting to see, how the film fares over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

