They Call Him OG made a thunderous start at the box office. The tables were unexpectedly turned since the following day, and it began its downward trend. There’s a sigh of relief as Pawan Kalyan starrer has surpassed Ram Charan’s Game Changer to emerge as the second highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 4 collection!

How much did OG earn on day 4?

According to Sacnilk, Sujeeth’s directorial garnered 17.21 crores* on day 4, all languages combined. It suffered another 7% drop compared to the 18.50 crores earned on Saturday. The word-of-mouth is mixed, and it is impacting the footfalls more than expected!

The overall box office collection of They Call Him OG concluded its 4-day extended opening weekend at 138.91 crore net. The fantasy action adventure has surpassed Sankranthiki Vasthunam and every single Telugu release of 2025 to clock the #1 debut weekend of 2025. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 163.91 crores.

Here’s a detailed day-wise breakdown of the first weekend:

Day 1: 84.75 crores (including paid previews)

(including paid previews) Day 2: 18.45 crores

Day 3: 18.50 crores

Day 4: 17.21 crores*

Total: 138.91 crores*

They Call Him OG vs top 10 Tollywood grossers of 2025

Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth’s magnum opus has axed the lifetime collection of Ram Charan’s Game Changer. In only 4 days, OG has become the 2nd highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. It’s one last competitor against conquering the throne is Sankranthiki Vasthunam (186.90 crores). However, with the declining footfalls, all eyes are now on the Monday momentum.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 (net collection) below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores OG: 138.91 crores* Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores Mirai: 86.84 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Kingdom: 51.98 crores

OG Box Office Summary (4 days)

Budget: 250 crores

India net: 138.91 crores

Budget recovery: 55.56%

India gross: 163.91 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office: Leading Akshay Kumar To Hit A 800 Crore Cumulative Total In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News