Teja Sajja’s superhero film Mirai is churning out decent numbers at the box office. In 14 days, the film stands at a gross collection of 132 crore worldwide with almost 32.3 crore gross collection overseas. The film has managed to enter the top 5 Telugu grossers of 2025 at the box office.

5th Highest Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

Teja Sajja has delivered the fifth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It has pushed Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj out of the top 5 highest grossing Telugu films of 2025 after 9 months!

Mirai Worldwide Box Office

Daaku Maharaaj earned a gross collection of 125.6 crore at the box office worldwide. Mirai also surpassed Nani’s HIT 3, which earned 120.58 crore at the worldwide box office. The next target for Teja Sajja‘s film is Dhanush’s Kuberaa, which earned a gross collection of 138.85 crore worldwide.

Check out the top 5 Telugu grossers of 2025 at the Tollywood Box Office (Gross Collections Worldwide).

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore Game Changer: 191.81 crore They Call Him OG: 165.22 crore* (running in theaters) Kuberaa: 138.85 crore Mirai: 132.01 crore* (running in theaters)

Will Mirai Hit The 150 Crore Mark?

It would be interesting to see if Mirai will manage to hit the 150 crore mark worldwide. In any which way, the film will not surpass Teja Sajja’s debut film at the box office. Hanuman, earned a gross collection of 294.18 crore at the worldwide box office.

Mirai Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 14 days.

India Net Collection: 84.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 99.71 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 32.3 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 132.01 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: About To Hit 100K But Only 24% Of 10th Biggest BMS Pre-Sales For An Indian Film In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News