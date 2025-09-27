Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 has been churning out good numbers at the box office and in one week the film has managed to cross the 100 crore mark worldwide. In fact, the film in only seven days is half way through the lifetime collection of its predecessor. In India, the film has hit a total net collection of 74 crore.

Jolly LLB 2 in its lifetime earned a total collection of 200 crore worldwide and the threequel of the franchise now stands at a total gross collection of 111.42 crore worldwide. In all probability, it might surpass the lifetime collection of the second instalment.

Jolly LLB 3’s Next Milestone At The Box Office

The next milestone for the film will be to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Akshay Kumar films post-COVID. Currently, the fifth spot is owned by Kesari Chapter 2 with a gross collection of 145.55 crore. Jolly LLB 3 needs to earn almost 34 crore to surpass Kesari Chapter 2’s lifetime collection.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar’s career post-COVID (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 145.55 crore

Akshay Kumar’s All-Time Top 10 Films

Meanwhile, to enter all-time highest grossing films of Akshay Kumar‘s career, Jolly LLB 3 needs to surpass Rustom’s 218.80 crore, which is currently the 10th highest grossing film of the actor’s career worldwide.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film at the box office after 7 days.

India Net Collection: 74 crore

India Gross Collection: 87.32 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 24.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 111.82 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

