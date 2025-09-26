Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 has successfully concluded its opening week at the Indian box office. The black comedy legal drama maintained decent momentum despite the mid-week blues. It has also scored the 8th highest opening week collection of 2025. Scroll below for the detailed day 7 report!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 earned 4 crores on day 7. It maintained a decent hold on the first Thursday, compared to 4.2 crores earned the previous day. There’s no big release today, i.e., Friday, which will help Subhash Kapoor’s directorial make the most of the second weekend boost.

The Indian net collection wrapped up at 74 crores after the first week. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has concluded its opening week, earning 46.54 crores. This means Jolly LLB 3 has already raked in 59% higher collection. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 87.32 crores.

Take a look at the Week 1 box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 20 crores

Day 3: 21 crores

Day 4: 5.50 crores

Day 5: 6.50 crores

Day 6: 4.2 crores

Day 7: 4 crores

Total: 74 crores

Scores 9th highest opening week of 2025

The spree of success continues for Akshay Kumar and team. Jolly LLB 3 has knocked down Sunny Deol’s Jaat (62.24 crores) to clock the 9th highest opening week collection in Bollywood in 2025.

Check out the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores War 2: 209.1 crores (8 days) Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 88.46 crores Jolly LLB 3: 74 crores Jaat: 62.24 crores (8 days)

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 74 crores

India gross: 87.32 crores

