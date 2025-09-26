Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dominic Arun, and Naslen have finally achieved the biggest box office milestone! Their dark fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It has broken Manjummel Boys’ 1-year-old record! Scroll below for a detailed box report.

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 29

Dulquer Salmaan‘s production has been in theatres for almost a month. According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 earned 0.75 crores on day 13, finally dropping below the one lakh mark. It saw a 28.57% drop compared to 1.05 crores garnered on the previous day.

The net box office collection of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra comes to 142.05 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 167.61 crores. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s female-led superhero flick was made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. In 29 days, it has raked in returns of a whopping 112.05 crores. The profit percentage surges to 373.5% as it continues to be the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025.

Take a look at the language-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office below:

Malayalam: 110.32 crores

Tamil: 14.48 crores

Telugu: 13.65 crores

Hindi: 3.50 crores

Total: 142.05 crores

Lokah Chapter 1 is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India!

The much-anticipated moment is here! Naslen co-starrer has finally surpassed Manjummel Boys (142 crores) to emerge as the highest Mollywood grosser in the history of the domestic box office.

Lokah surpassed expectations right from the word go and has finally conquered the #1 spot in less than a month.

Check out the top 3 Malayalam grossers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 140.25 crores Manjummel Boys: 142 crores Thudarum: 122 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (28 days)

India net: 142.05 crores

India gross: 167.61 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 373.5%

Overseas gross: 116.20 crores

Worldwide gross: 283.81 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

