The spree of success has begun for Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG. Sujeeth’s directorial is not only roaring loud in India but also in the overseas markets. The Telugu gangster action drama has axed Rajinikanth’s Coolie to score the 4th highest premieres of all-time in North America. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

How much did OG earn through North America premieres?

As per the official update, OG earned a whopping $3.13 million from premieres at the North American box office. It is the 4th Telugu film in history to cross the $3 million mark after Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, and Pushpa 2.

That’s not it! Pawan Kalyan starrer has also surpassed Rajinikanth’s Coolie ($3.04 million) to score the highest North America premieres of 2025. The other Indian releases like Kingdom ($933K), L2: Empuraan ($595K) and War 2 ($925K) lag way behind!

Where does OG stand among the top Indian premieres in North America?

Sujeeth’s directorial has clocked the fourth-highest premiere sales of all time in North America. It missed beating Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 by a small margin. However, They Call Him OG successfully surpassed other Indian biggies like Devara ($2.85 million), Salaar ($2.6 million), and Baahubali 2 ($2.45 million).

Take a look at the top 5 Tollywood premieres at the North American box office:

Kalki 2898 AD – $3.9 million RRR – $3.5 million Pushpa 2 – $3.34 million They Call Him OG – $3.13 million Coolie – $3.04 million

Pawan Kalyan’s #1 premiere grosser

We may lose count of the number of records the Telugu gangster action drama has broken. With OG, Pawan Kalyan has surpassed Hari Hara Veera Mallu and every single biggie in his career to score his highest premiere grosser! Only the sky is the limit now!

