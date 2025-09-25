Pawan Kalyan is set to rewrite history at the box office. In pre-sales alone, his latest release, They Call Him OG, has broken as many as 5 box office records! The best is yet to come, as it has the potential to become his highest worldwide grosser of all time on the opening day itself. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 box office analysis!

They Call Him OG Box Office Prediction Day 1

The trends are unreal in India as well as overseas! Sujeeth’s directorial has already registered the highest advance booking of 2025 in Indian cinema. The gangster action drama witnessed final ticket sales worth 98 crores worldwide, creating history for Pawan Kalyan. This includes 65 crores from the domestic circuit, while the remaining 33 crores are pre-sales from the international markets.

As predicted by Koimoi, OG can easily make an opening of 75 crores (including paid previews) in India. It has raked in $3.1 million+ (INR 27.4 crores+) from North America premieres alone, joining the leagues of RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pushpa 2.

At the current pace, Pawan Kalyan starrer could accumulate 150 crore+ at the worldwide box office on day 1.

Will OG become Pawan Kalyan’s highest worldwide grosser on day 1?

Clearly, it’s a moment of redemption for Pawan Kalyan, who delivered a flop earlier this year with Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

They Call Him OG is confirmed to beat the worldwide lifetime of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Vakeel Saab on day 1. However, if it manages to earn over 158.50 crores, it will beat Bheemla Nayak (158.50 crores) and become Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film in the history of the global box office. That too, on day 1? Earth-shattering! Sujeeth’s directorial is setting new benchmarks and how!

Check out Pawan Kalyan’s top 3 worldwide grossers below:

Bheemla Nayak – 158.50 crores Vakeel Saab – 137.50 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.16 crores

