Fans of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone were left stunned yesterday when Vyjayanthi Movies announced that the actress will not return for the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, the star-studded sci-fi epic directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. The production house confirmed the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, sending shockwaves across social media.

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

This development has taken movie buffs completely by surprise because Deepika Padukone’s role was pivotal to the original film. She portrayed a pregnant woman who was a key figure in the prophecy surrounding the arrival of Kalki in a dystopian future. Her character’s arc formed the emotional and narrative backbone of the story, making it hard to imagine the sequel without her

With the makers now moving ahead without the Piku actress, the big question is: which Bollywood star could step into her shoes in the highly anticipated sequel? We’ve put together a list of five potential actresses who could take on this challenging role in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

1. Alia Bhatt

With a filmography spanning Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR, Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema. Her experience also extends to action-driven roles in projects such as Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra, the Hollywood spy thriller Heart of Stone, and, more recently, Jigra. Given her range and star power, Alia Bhatt could be a strong contender to take over Deepika Padukone’s pivotal role in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

This is an Alia Bhatt x @netflix #HeartofStone appreciation post. Drop a 💛 if you loved her as Keya! pic.twitter.com/7jiQOEz1o7 — Skydance (@Skydance) August 23, 2023

2. Kriti Sanon

Often regarded as one of the most underrated performers in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon has showcased her acting prowess in films such as Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Mimi. While Adipurush received mixed reviews, her performance earned praise from many cinephiles. Kriti Sanon has also brushed against the sci-fi genre with last year’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. With her versatility and screen presence, she could be a fine choice to step into Deepika Padukone’s role in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Kriti Sanon portrayed this scene soo beautifully man,still can't get over it!🥺#KritiSanon | #Mimi | pic.twitter.com/Yp2C0gLeIh — Shreyash Anand (@CreativShreyash) February 11, 2022

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has displayed her acting talents in several films like Aitraaz, Kaminey, Barfi!, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Dil Dhadakne Do. She has also been part of Hollywood projects like Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, Quantico, Citadel, and Heads of State. With a terrific screen presence and a global appeal, Priyanka Chopra could be a strong contender to replace Deepika Padukone in the Kalki sequel.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS IN HEADS OF STATE IS AN ABSOLUTE QUEEN GODDESS What a Stunning Wonder! I can watch it on loop all day only for her. #HeadsOfState #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/rn0y2OeK1K — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮❤️ | 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐫𝐨𝐭 (@WithhLoveAnnie) July 5, 2025

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A global icon and former Miss World (1994), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has long been celebrated for her beauty, poise, and acting talent. Known for memorable performances in films like Guzaarish, Devdas, and Ponniyin Selvan, she would be a fascinating choice to portray Sumathi in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Although older than Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai’s timeless charm and magnetic screen presence could add a new dimension to the role and make her an interesting casting choice.

Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is #AishwaryaRaiBachchan's best performance. Agree or disagree 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9fOL7yWi8v — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) May 14, 2023

5. Triptii Dimri

Following Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, reports stated that Triptii Dimri had been roped in for the eagerly anticipated film. Known for her earnest performances in Bulbbul, Qala, and Animal, the actress most recently appeared in Dhadak 2. Although she is the least experienced star on this list, Triptii Dimri’s fresh screen presence and rising popularity make the idea of her appearing alongside Prabhas in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel an exciting possibility.

