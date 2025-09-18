The first part of Kalki 2898 AD hit theaters on June 27, 2024, and left fans awestruck with its sci-fi storyline, action, and star-studded casting. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel, most notably to know whether Deepika Padukone will return as well. Unfortunately, the makers recently confirmed that the actress will not be a part of the next installment.

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 Makers Release Official Announcement On Deepika Padukone’s Exit

Vyjayanthi Movies took to X and wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

In other words, the makers of Kalki 2898AD need complete commitment, and they could not find the right partnership with Deepika at this time.

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

How Did Fans React To The Announcement?

Fans quickly responded, sharing curiosity, opinions, and speculation. Some asked who would take over her role, while others suggested her other projects, like the controversy surrounding Spirit, might be the reason behind the move.

Who will replace her role ? — 𝗙e𝐚𝐫𝗹𝐞𝐬𝐬⁴⁵ (@45FearlessRo) September 18, 2025

A few comments focused on her performance in the first film, with one fan stating, “Glad she isn’t part of this franchise. Literally there was no emotion in all the scenes she acted in. Even Mrunal Thakur has better expressions for the few minutes she was on the screen.”

Glad she isn’t part of this franchise…..

Literally there was no emotion in all the scenes she acted in ….

Even Mrunal Thakur has better expressions for the few minutes she was on the screen. — KarmaDude (@Cancer_Karma009) September 18, 2025

Another fan raised concerns about professional choices, saying, “This situation could reflect badly on her career if she does not clarify publicly.”

I’m unable to understand what is going so drastically wrong with #DeepikaPadukone? Is she making unreasonable demands or not offering enough days? Or is she asking for an exorbitant amount of money as remuneration? Whatever it is. This reflects very poorly on @deepikapadukone… — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 18, 2025

Generally, the tweets have a split response. While some fans are disheartened with her departure, others believe it may be a chance for the sequel to introduce new characters or fresh faces. The combination of questions and criticism indicates how attentive audiences are to star participation in major productions.

What Could Deepika Padukone’s Exit Mean For Kalki 2898 AD Part 2?

Deepika Padukone‘s exit opens space for more cast members or to explore side storylines. The sequel will be more of the same action, sci-fi spectacle, and larger-than-life feel that fans experienced in the first part. As of now, makers have not yet announced who they will cast for the SUM-80 role. So, audiences will have to wait a long time to hear the official announcement.

