With the Baahubali movies, SS Rajamouli gave an unforgettable treat to movie lovers. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The films starred Prabhas in the lead role, and his career changed drastically with these movies. Rajamouli’s films left such a great impact that many Indian celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, were also in awe of them.

Even before, South Indian movies gained mainstream nationwide attention, Shah Rukh expressed his admiration for the films. The Dunki star has often appreciated SS Rajamouli’s movies in the past. At one such instance in 2017, the superstar praised Prabhas starrer Baahubali and Rajamouli’s vision and guts.

What Did Shah Rukh Khan Say About SS Rajamouli’s Epic Baahubali Films

As per The New Indian Express, SRK revealed he had seen only the first Baahubali movie. However, he called Rajamouli’s film “extremely inspiring.” He said that these movies are successful not only with numbers but also with the director’s vision and thoughts.

“No guts, no glory… and Baahubali stands for that. Technology, of course, will always be a huge part of cinema. I believe that. I would never discount the fact that other kinds of films can also be made. They’re fantastic and beautiful… Before technology came in, we still made wonderful films. But if you want to create that big cinema and that big dream to sell to a big number of people, you have to have guts to take that storytelling on and say it in the biggest, nicest, boldest way possible. Baahubali stands for that,” Shah Rukh Khan mentioned.

The actor also said that SS Rajamouli is always inspirational, no matter what films he makes. SRK added that such movies encourage filmmakers, including him, to make such movies. Along with Prabhas, the Baahubali movies also starred Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nassar and Sathyaraj.

What Next For Shah Rukh Khan?

SRK is all set to appear in the highly-anticipated upcoming film, King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. While not much is known about the movie so far, it is being billed as of Bollywood’s biggest new projects with a star-studded ensemble.

What Next For Prabhas & SS Rajamouli?

Prabhas has a prominent line-up ahead, with films like The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, and Salaar: Part 2 – Ceasefire on the cards. Meanwhile, Rajamouli is currently working on Baahubali: The Epic a remastered, and re-edited compilation of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. He is busy with SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu.

