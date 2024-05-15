In 2015, when SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning was released, it made Prabhas a big star. The audience was in awe of the movie’s grandeur and the actor’s performance. However, another actor who received a lot of praise was Sharad Kelkar. The actor dubbed for Prabhas’ character in the Hindi version. Kelkar’s voice acting was so good that it looked like the South actor himself was delivering the dialogues in Hindi.

After Baahubali 1, Sharad also voiced Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Conclusion. Now, the actor is back to voice the character in SS Rajamouli’s animated series, Baahubali: Crown of Blood. In an interview, Sharad Kelkar talks about voicing Prabhas‘ character and the similar offers he received after these movies.

Sharad Kelkar On Dubbing For Baahubali Movies & Typecasting

“Things come with good and bad, both. With Baahubali, obviously, the praise was bigger. The identity was bigger. After Baahubali a lot of filmmakers had started approaching me because of my voice. I dub well but that doesn’t mean that I’ll do a certain type of role that requires a good voice. I am an actor first; I can perform, and when it comes to my voice, I can take it to any dimension. They were not approaching me as an actor, so I started saying no to them. Because then it is a very easy cast, and I don’t believe in that. I want to try new roles, do new work,” Sharad Kelkar said in an interview.

Further, in the same interview with Indian Express, Sharad Kelkar said that people have trusted his talent in the last two years. The audience will see his different side in Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth. He said, “I try and do different kinds of roles so that I am stuck being typecast. I am waiting for the good times, the best to come.”

Meanwhile, Baahubali: Crown of Blood will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17, 2024.

