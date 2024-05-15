Before Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth, These 8 Bollywood Stars Played Blind Characters on Screen

Rajkumar Rao has once again proven his acting prowess with a wonderful portrayal of the titular role in Srikanth. The actor has done full justice to the character of Srikanth Bolla, a blind man who becomes a successful entrepreneur.

But before Rajkumar, quite a few stars had taken on the challenging role of a visually impaired person and masterfully portrayed their struggles on screen. Here are 8 Bollywood actors who left an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts by playing blind characters.

1. Rani Mukerji in Black

In 2005, Rani Mukerji was widely lauded for starring as a deaf-and-blind woman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black. The actress represented the trials and tribulations faced by physically challenged people by playing Michelle, a girl who could neither see nor hear. But, with the guidance of her stubborn teacher, Debraj, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Michelle explores her full potential and dreams of getting a college degree. Rani’s act in Black is counted among her finest performances. The actress swept almost all the Best Actress Awards that year, winning big at Filmfare, IIFA, Screen, Stardust, and Zee Cine Awards.

2. Kajol in Fannaa

Kajol impressed the viewers and critics alike when she played Zooni Ali Beg, a blind woman from Kashmir, in the 2006 film Fanaa. The Kunal Kohli directorial follows Zooni, who falls in love with a tourist guide, Rehan (Aamir Khan), during a trip to Delhi. While Rehan eventually helps her in getting her eyesight back, Zooni remains unaware of his real identity. Kajol’s nuanced portrayal of a blind girl whose character graph goes through several ups and downs earned her the Best Actress trophy at the 52nd Filmfare Awards.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun

Andhadhun was the film that boosted Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bollywood career and made him a nationwide star. The 2018 film follows a visually impaired piano player, Akash (Ayushmann), who gets embroiled in a violent run and chase when he witnesses a former actor getting murdered. Whether Akash was blind or pretending to be one is still a mystery, and Ayushmann’s enchanting performance only made the story even more ambiguous. Andhadhun was directed by the maestro, Sriram Raghavan and starred powerhouses of talents like Tabu and Radhika Apte. Ayushmann bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor and a Filmfare Best Actor (Critics) Award for his portrayal.

4 & 5. Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in Kaabil

Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil told the heart-wrenching story of a blind couple, Rohan and Supriya, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, respectively. The two fall in love and live a happy married life until one day, when some local goons assault Supriya and end up committing suicide. Rohan then quests for justice and, despite being blind, uses his other senses and skills to get revenge. Hrithik’s performance in the film was hugely appreciated, as he portrayed both the shades of a vulnerable lover and a menacing killer. Yami was also praised for her role as a blind woman who faces extreme tragedy in her life.

6. Sanjay Dutt in Dushman

Sanjay Dutt has played various roles in his career, including that of a blind man in the 1998 hit Dushman. A remake of the Hollywood film Eye for an Eye, Dushman revolves around Naina, played by Kajol, who wants to avenge her twin sister’s assault and murder by the sadist killer and rapist, Gokul (Ashutosh Rana). Sanjay Dutt appears as a visually impaired Army veteran, Major Suraj Singh Rathod, who trains Naina in her mission and ends up having feelings for her. Several stars rejected the challenging role before it landed in Dutt’s lap, and the actor played it to perfection, winning over the hearts of audiences and critics.

7. Naseeruddin Shah in Sparsh

Back in 1980, Naseeruddin Shah essayed the role of Anirudh, a blind principal at a school for visually impaired children, who falls in love with a sighted teacher, Kavita, played by Shabana Azmi. The film beautifully captures the essence of the relationship between the two, as Anirudh starts to feel unsure about their future owing to his condition. Still, the couple keeps helping children at the school. Naseeruddin mesmerized the viewers with his subtle acting and won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He went on to play a blind man again in the 2015 film Welcome Back, albeit in a comic role.

8. Deepika Padukone in Lafangey Parindey

Deepika Padukone was still in the initial phase of her career when she starred as a blind woman in the romantic drama Lafangey Parindey. She played Pinky Palkar, an aspiring skater who loses her eyesight in an accident. Nandu (Neil Nitin Mukesh), who was responsible for the accident, starts to train Pinky and helps her prepare for a skating competition, and the two get romantically involved. Though the film was a box-office dud, Deepika’s portrayal of a young girl who strives to achieve her dreams despite being blind enchanted the viewers.

