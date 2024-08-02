However, Bollywood offers a lot of hidden gems to those willing to dig deeper. Here are the top 10 underrated Hindi movies that deserve your attention.

1. Udaan (2010)

A tale of dreams and aspirations, Udaan tells the story of Rohan, a teenager forced to live with his authoritarian father after being expelled from boarding school. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this film beautifully captures the struggle between following one’s dreams and adhering to societal expectations. Rajat Barmecha’s stellar performance as Rohan is both moving and inspiring.

2. Masaan (2015)

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan is a poignant exploration of life, death, and redemption in the holy city of Varanasi. The film intertwines two separate stories of loss and longing, with powerful performances by Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal. Its raw portrayal of human emotions and societal pressures makes it a must-watch.

3. The Lunchbox (2013)

A charming tale of an unusual epistolary romance, The Lunchbox showcases the power of handwritten letters in the digital age. Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur deliver heartwarming performances, making this Ritesh Batra directorial a delightful watch. The film’s subtle narrative and nuanced characters make it a gem in contemporary Bollywood.

4. Ship of Theseus (2012)

Anand Gandhi’s Ship of Theseus is a philosophical marvel that explores identity, justice, beauty, and the meaning of life through three interlinked stories. This thought-provoking film challenges viewers to question their beliefs and perceptions. Its intellectual depth and artistic execution set it apart from mainstream cinema.

5. Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Based on the true story of an Indian athlete turned dacoit, Paan Singh Tomar is a riveting biographical drama. Irrfan Khan’s portrayal of the titular character is both powerful and heart-wrenching. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, this film sheds light on the plight of unsung sports heroes in India.

6. Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

A neo-noir thriller, Manorama Six Feet Under is an underrated gem in the mystery genre. Abhay Deol plays an amateur detective who gets embroiled in a complex web of deceit and murder. The film’s atmospheric tension and intricate plot twists make it a gripping watch.

7. Titli (2015)

Kanu Behl’s Titli is a gritty portrayal of a young man’s struggle to escape his oppressive family environment. Shashank Arora’s compelling performance as Titli, coupled with the film’s stark realism, provides a raw and unflinching look at the darker side of Indian society. It’s a hauntingly beautiful film that leaves a lasting impact.

8. Aligarh (2015)

Hansal Mehta’s Aligarh is a sensitive and poignant portrayal of the true story of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor who was suspended for his sexual orientation. Manoj Bajpayee’s portrayal of Siras is deeply moving, and Rajkummar Rao’s performance as a journalist adds depth to this powerful narrative on human rights and dignity.

9. Sonchiriya (2019)

Set in the ravines of Chambal, Sonchiriya is a gritty tale of dacoits and redemption. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this film features standout performances by Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, and Manoj Bajpayee. Its realistic depiction of the harsh life of bandits and the moral dilemmas they face makes it a compelling watch.

10. Ankhon Dekhi (2014)

Rajat Kapoor’s Ankhon Dekhi is a whimsical and profound exploration of life through the eyes of Bauji, an elderly man who decides to believe only what he sees. Sanjay Mishra’s portrayal of Bauji is both humorous and touching, making this film a delightful yet thought-provoking experience.

These underrated Bollywood films offer a rich tapestry of stories and characters that often go unnoticed. They may not have garnered the box office collections or widespread fame, but their artistic brilliance and emotional depth make them essential viewing for any Bollywood aficionado. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and dive into these cinematic treasures!

