Vikramaditya Motwane, in a recent interview, spoke about how more and more films should do well at the box office. The director also said that there is no replacing Shah Rukh Khan and that not all films can be like Jawan and Pathaan.

Speaking on the lines of the recently concluded Himalayan Film Festival, Vikramaditya, who has directed many films like Udaan and Lootera, said that he hopes more than 10 films enter the Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2000 crore club.

He further told HT that not all films have the potential to make big money at the box office, “The same films that we had made at some point in the 80s and 90s, went through a period where suddenly everybody wanted to do the same thing, then came saturation, and then the audiences were like, ‘You are taking us for idiots’. So, it goes back to again finding a certain amount of diversity. Hopefully, this time, we already know that not every film can be a Jawan or Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. You can’t replace SRK and that experience with some other actor, and expect the same result. It’s a moment in time with SRK, and those films that’s happening.”

Talking about the 3 biggies of the year Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2, the Lootera director said, “Also, post-pandemic, this is really our first big going back to the theatres. It’s also our first big cinema for the masses that’s also happened in many years. There was a tendency for us, even pre-pandemic, to somewhat have our films be a little more multiplex-friendly were made with a straight mass, single-screen approach. They were designed in that way, and it means cinema for the masses is alive and kicking, and people are going to come and see it. We thought we had lost the audience but we haven’t.”

He further added, “The fact that Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 are doing really well in the single screen market, and breaking those crazy numbers, the fact that a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani goes out and kills the multiplex market, and the fact that a Drishyam works and an Oppenheimer also works, are great signs of the fact that if you make a spectacle for an audience that’s going to be excited, they will come and watch it on the big screen.”

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya’s latest Jubilee was screened at THFF.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Waheeda Rehman Was Asked To “Go Work In Hollywood” For Destroying A Director’s Career By Playing A Dancer In Guide & ‘Sita’ In Neelkamal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News