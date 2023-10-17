Waheeda Rehman recently won a prestigious award at the National Film Awards 2023. The actress made her debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi in 1955. The actress has since then worked in many films including Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) amongst others.

In a recent interview, Waheeda spoke about doing Guide and how she was rebuked because she played the role of ‘Dancer Rosy’. She revealed that she was doing two films together, Neel Kamal and Guide. However, Neel Kamal’s director Ram Maheshwari was not happy with her doing the Dev Anand starrer because of the role she was playing in the movie.

Waheeda Rehman spoke about the same and said, “I was shooting for both Guide and Neel Kamal around the same time. When the director got to know that I was doing Guide, he said ‘Waheeda ji you are killing me, you have destroyed me’. I said ‘I don’t get it’. He said ‘in my film, you are called Sita, who is fully in love with her husband and in Guide you are playing Rosy, who is dancer who leaves her husband. So I am destroyed’”

In the same interview with Doordarshan, Waheeda Rehman said,”He said, ‘you should not do these kind of films because these films don’t work in India. This works in Hollywood. If you are fond of these kind of movies, then go work in Hollywood’”

The Pyaasa actress then put her foot down, “I said I will work in both movies. If you don’t like it, then fire me. I am not going to leave Guide. He was very upset.” Guide also starred Dev Anand.

On the other hand, Waheeda recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Her accolades include the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the Dadasaheb Phalke Award announcement on X and wrote, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honor in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others.”

