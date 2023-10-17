Bollywood’s evergreen and much-loved film of all time, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, often makes headlines for different reasons. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and others, K3G was helmed by Karan Johar. As KJo completes 25 years in the industry, he recently opened up about being disappointed with the initial reviews of the film, as many called it ‘old wine, new bottle’, ‘same old thing,’ and many other things.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that when the film finally picked up he called a film distributor, who ended up comparing its success to Sunny Deol’s Gadar. Yes, you heard that right!

During his recent master class, Karan Johar told Pinkvilla, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released and I thought it would flop, we had really bad reviews like everyone was like ‘old wine, new bottle same thing, turned over’ and I was actually really very depressed when it released. I remember there was a trade critic who gave a really bad review to the film and he wrote at the end ‘Overall the film will disappoint all concerned,’ and I was like, I remember reading and I was like my film’s going to flop.”

However, K3G’s reviews had made Karan Johar so much anxious that his friend had to take him to a psychic. KJo had also made a ‘mannat’, and visited a temple to sought blessings. The whole reason behind it was that Yash Johar had told KJo that if K3G flops they would have to move back to their old house.

Karan Johar further added, “I called Anil Thadani who was a massive distributor producer, and exhibitor and I called him and he was like ‘Karan are you going crazy? This is pre-Eid, just wait for Monday.’ He said Monday if your advance is good for the second week that means you are home. I walked to a temple, I was very dramatic in my head. I was like if the film flops what am I gonna do because my dad (Yash Johar) told me if this film flops, we will have to go back to our old house because we put all our money into this film whatever we made on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Later when Karan Johar finally called a Punjab film distributor, he had compared Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s box office success to Sunny Deol’s Gadar and told him “Haan, bahut badi hit hai, par Gadar jaisi nahi hai.”

