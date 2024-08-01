Biopics not only entertain but also educate and motivate audiences by showcasing the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Here are some of Bollywood’s best biopics that have left an indelible mark on viewers.

1. Dangal (2016)

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Dangal is the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to become world-class wrestlers. Despite societal pressure and limited resources, Mahavir’s unwavering determination and the girls’ hard work lead to remarkable success on the international stage. The film not only highlighted the issue of gender discrimination in sports but also inspired countless young women to pursue their dreams, regardless of societal norms. The powerful performances and realistic portrayal of the Phogat family’s journey made Dangal a monumental success.

2. Mary Kom (2014)

Director: Omung Kumar

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumar, Sunil Thapa

Mary Kom chronicles the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, who overcame numerous obstacles to become a five-time World Amateur Boxing champion. The film delves into her early struggles, her determination to succeed, and the balance between her personal and professional life. Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Mary Kom was widely praised, and the film’s success brought attention to women’s boxing in India. Mary Kom’s story continues to inspire athletes and non-athletes alike to chase their dreams with unyielding perseverance.

3. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta

This biopic tells the story of Milkha Singh, also known as the “Flying Sikh,” one of India’s greatest athletes. The film follows Milkha’s journey from a traumatic childhood during the Partition of India to becoming a world champion runner. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag highlighted the importance of resilience and hard work in overcoming life’s challenges. Farhan Akhtar’s dedicated performance and the film’s gripping narrative inspired many to strive for excellence despite hardships.

4. Neerja (2016)

Director: Ram Madhvani

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shekhar Ravjiani

Neerja is based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life while saving passengers during a hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986. The film portrays her bravery and dedication to her duty in the face of extreme danger. Neerja Bhanot’s heroic act is a testament to selflessness and courage. The film’s portrayal of her story brought widespread recognition to her sacrifice and inspired many to value the principles of bravery and altruism.

5. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani

This biopic covers the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of India’s most successful cricket captains. The film traces his journey from a small-town boy to becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team, highlighting his struggles, sacrifices, and key moments in his career. MS Dhoni’s story of persistence and leadership has been a source of inspiration for millions. Sushant Singh Rajput’s portrayal of Dhoni brought his journey to life, encouraging viewers to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work.

6. Sanju (2018)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma

Sanju offers an intriguing glimpse into the tumultuous life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor’s exceptional performance showcases Dutt’s struggles with addiction, legal battles, and his eventual redemption. The film underscores themes of resilience, friendship, and the impact of the media on public perception, inspiring viewers to confront their own challenges.

7. The Dirty Picture (2011)

Director: Milan Luthria

Cast: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor

Inspired by the life of Silk Smitha, a South Indian actress known for her bold roles, The Dirty Picture portrays her rise to fame and the subsequent challenges she faced. Vidya Balan’s powerful performance brings Silk’s story to life, emphasizing the harsh realities of the entertainment industry and the importance of self-respect and resilience.

8. Sarbjit (2016)

Director: Omung Kumar

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadda

Sarbjit is a gripping biopic based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was convicted of terrorism and espionage in Pakistan. The film focuses on his sister Dalbir Kaur’s relentless fight for his release. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s portrayal of Dalbir’s determination and Randeep Hooda’s intense depiction of Sarabjit’s plight highlight themes of hope, justice, and the unbreakable bond of family.

9. Super 30 (2019)

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi

Super 30 narrates the inspiring journey of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Bihar who dedicates his life to coaching underprivileged students for the IIT entrance exams. Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Anand Kumar captures his passion for education and his commitment to helping students overcome their socio-economic barriers, inspiring viewers to believe in the transformative power of education.

10. Chak De! India (2007)

Director: Shimit Amin

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge

While not a traditional biopic, Chak De! India is inspired by the true story of Indian women’s hockey team coach Mir Ranjan Negi. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching the national women’s team to victory, is a tale of redemption, teamwork, and national pride. The film’s powerful message continues to resonate with audiences, inspiring them to rise above personal and professional setbacks.

Bollywood’s biopics serve as a powerful medium to tell stories of remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields. These films not only entertain but also educate and inspire audiences to dream big, work hard, and never give up. Whether it’s the tale of a sportsperson, an entertainer, or an ordinary individual who achieved extraordinary feats, these movies have and continue to inspire millions.

