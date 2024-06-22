Shabana Azmi is a force to be reckoned with. The Actress, who has a celebrated career of decades, continues to charm and surprise her fans with her work and dedication. But while things may seem all rosy now, Azmi is opening up about a time when she fought with dear friend Mira Nair. And it was because she was jealous of Rekha. Shabana revealed that she was pissed when she got a minor role in Mira Nair’s film, and this is what she said to Mira Nair next.

Mira Nair is well-known for her acclaimed films, including 1996’s Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, which starred Rekha. The movie received international acclaim despite being banned in India. After playing a small part in Nair’s 2012 film The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Shabana Azmi hoped to collaborate with her more.

Azmi talked about wanting to be more critical in Nair’s upcoming films. At the New York Indian Film Festival. An even spoke about how Rekha was the choice for Nair and feeling a little jealous.

When Mira questioned Shabana about the directors she had collaborated with over the course of her five-decade career. She joked that she had wanted to work with a particular director for years. According to Pinkvilla, Shabana continued, “And finally, she gives me a tiny role that doesn’t do justice to our relationship or her faith in me, and that woman is sitting next to me.”

Mira chuckled and related a hilarious anecdote about how she once followed Shabana into a Juhu five-star hotel’s women’s room. She jokingly asked, “What does Rekha have that I don’t have?”. The director added, “Humari pyaar ki ladayi hui in that ladies’ room.” Mira even assured Shabana that she fully intended to work with Shabana Azmi soon.

Shabana has discussed in the past that she is competitive with her coworkers. She recently acknowledged that she had been unfair to them. About her former rivalry with Smita Patil, Shabana informed that although their rivalry had some validity, it was exaggerated. “There was some truth to it. Smita and I treated each other like rivals, but media ne usko chadha diya, thoda sa tadka, mirch laga kar usko aur badhaya. But I wouldn’t blame it entirely on the media.”

On the work front, Shabana Azmi is set to play a unique role in Lahore in 1947. The plot centers on her insistence on continuing to live in her ancestral home. Which was divided between India and Pakistan and is currently owned by a Muslim family. The movie’s goal is to portray the sorrow and tragedy that occur in families during this turbulent time.

She was also seen in Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar.

