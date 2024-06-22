Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 superhit, Animal, is one of the most discussed movies of recent times. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Some netizens are not fans of the movie’s violence and sexist nature. Similarly, several Bollywood celebrities also called out the movie for being “problematic.” However, Anurag Kashyap has shown his support for Vanga twice.

Anurag Kashyap shared a picture with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and wrote a lengthy caption praising the filmmaker. The Gangs of Wasseypur director wrote, “The most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmmaker at the moment. To me he is the most honest , vulnerable and a lovely person.” In the same post, Kashyap also called ‘Animal’ the biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in a longest time.

Now, the director has again talked about Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Anurag has a theory about why people hate the movie so much.

Anurag Kashyap on the Hate Received for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Anurag Kashyap called the action in Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna’s film “real.” The Bad Cop actor said that the music and some details were good; however, the second half was extremely problematic. Anurag also praised Vanga for being stubborn about releasing the film in theatres. Kashyap said that he couldn’t fight that way for his 2015 film, Bombay Velvet.

Anurag Kashyap told Janice Sequeira in the interview, “I learnt that being ziddi (stubborn) sometimes as a filmmaker is not a bad thing. If you see the nuances there can be a lot of things, it doesn’t necessarily mean that everything about Animal, I endorse or condone. No. If I have issues I’ll discuss it with the filmmaker.” In the same interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director stated that the reason people criticise ‘Animal’ so much is because everyone’s favourite, Ranbir Kapoor, played the bad guy.

“Why did the film become difficult? Because everybody’s favourite played the role, and he did it with all his conviction rather than being politically correct or, diplomatically correct, or correct for a section of things. He went all out to play a person that was problematic all the way,” added the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Animal went on to become a hit at the box office. The makers also have a sequel planned for it titled ‘Animal Park’. It will again feature Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role.

