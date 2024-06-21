It’s Diljit Dosanjh’s world, and we are just living in it! The singer-actor has been winning hearts this year with his movie performances, concerts and appearances on an international talk show. Diljit first impressed us with his performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila this year. Then he kept achieving one feat after another, making his fans worldwide happy AF!

It is known that Diljit Dosanjh has a great fan following in the Punjabi audience, but even Bollywood lovers are in complete awe of him. The actor made his Hindi movie debut in 2016 with Udta Punjab. Since then, he has gone on to act in several movies, including Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Soorma, Good Newwz, and several others. In an old interview, Diljit said that as an actor, he wants to change the way Sardars are portrayed in Bollywood.

Diljit Dosanjh On The Portrayal Of Sardars In Movies

In an interview in 2019, the Amar Singh Chamkila star stated, “What change can I bring alone? But what I feel is that whatever film I am doing, I will make sure that a Sardar character is not made fun of. It is a different thing that Sardars love making merry and having fun, but that doesn’t mean people should make fun of us.”

In the same interview with Indian Express, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he didn’t fit in any Bollywood movies earlier because there were no turban heroes. The Crew star said that even Punjabi movies didn’t have actors with turbans. Hence, many people told him not to enter the film industry.

“Because there were no turban heroes. Initially, even Punjabi films didn’t have actors with turbans. Even when I had started acting, we didn’t have heroes wearing turbans. People had told me not to enter the film industry as it was not my zone. They said that I should stick to singing songs only because we had Sardar singers, but we didn’t have Sardar actors,” stated Diljit Dosanjh.

It’s good to see Diljit Dosanjh staying true to his beliefs and giving us some amazing characters to fall in love with. In Crew, he plays Jaiveer Singh, and despite his special appearance, Dosanjh makes us fall in love with his performance and character. The actor will be next seen in ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’, a Punjabi movie starring Neeru Bajwa and Jasmin Bajwa. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024.

