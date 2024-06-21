Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. The film stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. It’s a story of three friends who understand love, life, and its challenges with age. DCH is cited as one of the best Hindi movies depicting friendships and adulting.

What makes Dil Chahta Hai more enjoyable is its casting. Aamir, Saif and Akshaye delivered terrific performances. One cannot imagine anyone else playing Akash, Sameer and Siddharth. But did you know Farhan Akhtar wanted Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in it?

Farhan Akhtar On Wanting Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan In Dil Chahta Hai

In an interview, Farhan Akhtar said, “Jab maine kahani pitch karna shuru ki thi, the three people I had in my mind, given the age of the characters (When I pitched the movie, I had three people in my mind, given the age of the characters). Also, for me, on some level, I was being a little bit lazy. So, in terms of accessibility, I was like, they’re my friends only. I had seen Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Hrithik was outstanding in the film. I spoke to him about Dil Chahta Hai. I spoke to Abhishek about Dil Chahta Hai.”

The director further told Pinkvilla, “But somehow they had other plans… the kind of movies they wanted to do… there’s no judgment here, to each their own, so we couldn’t collaborate on that film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan collaborated in 2004 for the film ‘Lakshya‘. On June 18, the movie completed 20 years of its release. On the film’s anniversary, Farhan shared that the film will be re-released in theatres starting today. “A timeless tribute to courage and patriotism. Join us in theatres as we celebrate #20YearsOfLakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June,” posted the Dil Dhadakne Do star.

Must Read: Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie Review: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan & Jibraan Khan Starrer Is A Mismatch Of Loveless Romance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News