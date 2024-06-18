Lakshya Re-Release: Will Hrithik Roshan's Cult-Classic Change Its Destiny At The Box Office, 20 Years After The Commercial Flop Verdict?

Farhan Akhtar’s second directorial Lakshya just completed 20 years since it’s release. The 2004, war movie achived cult status as time went on, becoming an inpisrational story of finding one’s identity. For the past year, as movies complete remarkable milestone, the makers have been re-releasing the movies in theaters for fans to experience the movies again. Farhan Akhtar is following suit, and announced that they will be re-releasing Laskya in theaters again on this day. But did you know that the movie despite it’s critical acclaim was declared a flop when it released.

Farhan Akhtar announced today that Hrithik Roshan‘s Lakshya will be re-released in cinemas on June 21. This year marks the film’s 20th anniversary, and to celebrate, the makers have decided to bring it back to theaters. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, Lakshya originally released three years after Farhan Akhtar’s debut directorial, Dil Chahta Hai.

The announcement stated, “Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June.”

Fans eagerly expressed their excitement in the comments. One remarked, “Farhan needs to direct more movies.” Another said, “One of your best movies ever… this was way ahead of its time… so inspirational… wonder why we don’t see these kinds of movies these days.” Another added, “Can’t wait for this. Congratulations for 20 years.”

Despite not achieving the commercial success of Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya made a lasting impact as a coming-of-age story set against the fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. The film netted around Rs. 23 crore at the domestic box office and grossed $5,859,242 worldwide, including $753,600 from North America and $5,105,642 from other markets. In the U.S., it grossed $380,000 on 59 screens, averaging about $6,440 per screen in its opening weekend.

Based on a story by Farhan Akhtar‘s father about the 1999 Kargil War, Lakshya follows Karan Shergill, an aimless young man from a wealthy Delhi family who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero. Karan, using a Sterling Mark IV submachine gun, AK47, and INSAS assault rifle, leads the Indian Army during the war.

Lakshya also featured Preity Zinta, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Despite its impressive cast, the film earned a below-par Rs. 230 million at the domestic box office and was initially declared a flop. However, over the years, it has garnered a cult following and is highly appreciated by Hrithik Roshan’s fans.

Although Hrithik Roshan starred in the lead role, he wasn’t Farhan Akhtar’s first choice for Lakshya. The role was initially offered to Arjun Rampal, but due to scheduling conflicts, Hrithik Roshan was cast instead.

Lakshya will re-release in Theaters On June 21st.

