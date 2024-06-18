With several big films vacating their original release slots, there has been a major turnaround in the release calendar of upcoming big releases. Not just the official announcements but even the speculations of several big films have stormed the internet, and the biggest of all has been the arrival date of Pushpa 2. Also, there was an update about Stree’s 2 preponement. Read to know more!

In the last few days, several films have witnessed the reshuffling of their release dates. There have even been some speculations about biggies like Welcome To The Jungle and Sitaare Zameen. So, in this piece, we’ll try to keep it simple and clear about all the chaos that has been created due to multiple announcements.

Official announcements

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again was in the news due to its new speculated date. Initially, it was scheduled to arrive on Independence Day, but afterward, it was said that the makers were looking for a new date. A few days back, it was made official that the film will now release during Diwali 2024.

Amid the inside reports of Singham Again and Pushpa 2’s postponement from Independence Day, the makers of Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein grabbed the date of 15th August. Soon after that, even the makers of Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 grabbed the date of Independence Day, thus preponing their film from the original date of 30th August.

After these three films, yesterday, a big announcement came in when the makers of Pushpa 2 made it official that their film will release in December. Yes, the Pushpa sequel will now arrive on 6th December 2024.

Speculations

Apart from the official updates, there are some speculations about a couple of big Bollywood releases. As per the report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle will not arrive during Christmas 2024. Due to the pending work, it will now arrive in the next year.

Even Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which was scheduled to release during Christmas 2024, might get a new release date. While talking to Mid-Day, the film’s co-producer, Ravi Bhagchandka, said, “It’s too early to take a call” when asked about the release date.

