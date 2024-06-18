The much-awaited Sarfira trailer is now out. Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, Seema Biswas, R Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and others. The story is inspired by Captain GR Gopinath’s book ‘Simply Fly – A Deccan Odyssey’.

As seen in the trailer, Akshay Kumar plays Vir Mhatre, a man who is drowning in debt but dreams of flying high in the sky. The meaning of Sarfira is someone who’s mad or crazy, and that’s seen in Akshay’s portrayal of Vir. He wants to start a low-cost airline which will make the flying experience accessible and easy for the common people. However, it’s known that if anyone dares to dream out of the box, there will be people who will raise questions.

In the Sarfira Trailer, Akshay Kumar’s Vir Mhatre has full confidence in his dreams and plans to start a low-cost airline. He even approaches the biggies in the industry. However, his goals are questioned, ridiculed, and mocked. But that doesn’t stop Vir from following his goals, and he keeps doing so. It’s a turbulent journey, but now that Vir has taken off, he will only land once he accomplishes his desires.

The movie is inspired by true events and has a lively tone. There’s comedy and drama, which makes such a film enjoyable to watch. Supporting Akshay is an incredible cast consisting of Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, and Seema Biswas. So, one can expect the movie to touch the right chords and show us the power of never giving up, no matter how much apprehension others have raised towards you. It’s a story of staying true to one’s ambition and resilience!

Watch the Sarfira Trailer Below –

Sarfira is Akshay Kumar’s second movie of 2024. The actor has been struggling at the box office to deliver a hit. His Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to leave a good impression despite his presentation as a mass action hero. The Sudha Kongara directorial has some interesting elements that make one relish Hindi movies. Will the good old inspirational story help Akshay fly with great numbers at the box office? Let’s hope that happens.

The film’s music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, and Suhit Abhyankar. It will be released in theatres on July 12, 2024.

