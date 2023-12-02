Nepotism! Nepotism! Nepotism! This term bumped up to the Google search when Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the ‘flag-bearer of Nepotism’ on his own show, and the world lost it. Paresh Rawal, the man who speaks so much sense whenever he talks, has opened up about the controversial N-word debate and also shared an update on the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3.

Calling Nepotism in Bollywood ‘bogus,’ he has shut down the debate, saying he’ll put all his money if his son/daughter was as talented as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. This indeed will initiate many discussions around the topic, but Babu Bhaiya doesn’t give a damn about it.

In his conversation with Indian Express, Paresh Rawal said, “I think nepotism is bogus. Mera beta agar Ranbir Kapoor ya Alia Bhatt jitna talented hota toh main uspe mera sab paisa laga deta (If my son was as talented as Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, then I’ll bet a fortune on him. Why should I not?”

While giving an update on his multi-starrer with Akshay Kumar, Welcome To The Jungle, Paresh Rawal said, “Welcome to the Jungle is being made with a massive (budget) and a big star-cast. I feel the movie will turn out to be jabardast (fantastic).”

Finally, he also shared an update on Hera Pheri 3 and said, “Whereas when it comes to Hera Pheri, it is such a big brand, so one has to be cautious. You can’t take things for granted because we have to understand that however big a hit the film was, whatever its goodwill and fan following, times have changed now, people’s taste has changed, and their aspirations have changed. So, keeping that in mind, we’ll start shooting for it in March- April 2024.”

This means we won’t be able to see Hera Pheri 3 anytime before 2025. Why? Akshay Kumar already has Housefull 5 on Diwali 2024 and Welcome To The Jungle on 20th December 2025. This means even if Hera Pheri 3 starts shooting as per what Paresh Rawal said, we’ll have to wait till the first half of 2025 for the film to accommodate itself into a suitable release date.

