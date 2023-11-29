After receiving huge appreciation and accolades for part 1, Rishab Shetty has finally returned with Kantara’s prequel. Shetty, who acted in, wrote, and directed the Kannada superhit film, returns with his roles for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. After treating fans with intriguing posters, the official teaser of the film was dropped online, taking the web by storm. Netizens are hailing the actor for his unrecognizable first look of the highly-anticipated movie.

For the unversed, the teaser gives us a glimpse of the actor’s never-seen-before avatar. Following the immense success of the first part, the makers will now bring the story and give us a sneak peek into the birth of a legend on whom Kantara was based. While fans wait for the film’s release with bated breath, check out how much salary hike the actor got for the film. Scroll down.

After the massive success of Kantara, media reports were abuzz that Rishab Shetty had doubled the remuneration of his film’s cast and crew. However, the latest reports suggest that Kantara’s actor, director, and writer has reportedly taken a 25X salary jump. Yes, you heard that right! Earlier, it was said that he took a pay cheque of just Rs 4 crore as his fees for Kantara, despite earning above Rs 400 crore globally. And now he’s taking home a whopping Rs 100 crore salary.

According to a report in Telugu Rajyam, Rishab Shetty will receive an upfront payment of Rs 50 crore along with the percentage in profit from the film’s sales. “This is a huge increase from his previous paycheck and would make him a ₹100 crore remuneration earner for his work as a writer, director, and actor,” reads the report.

For the unversed, taking the cinematic experience to the next level globally, Kantara earned Rs 363.82 crore gross in India and Rs 407.82 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, in a mysterious and intriguing teaser, a narrator is heard saying, “Light. Everyone can see everything in light. But this is not light, this is vision. Vision of what has happened, what is happening and what is going to happen, the light that shows everything. Can you see it?”

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will be released in seven languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayala, Hindi, Bangla and English.

