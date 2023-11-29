Salaar is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian films in recent times. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the actioner enjoys a massive buzz among the masses, who appreciated action biggies like KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. However, Prashanth Neel recently made an important clarification related to a connection with KGF, which might affect the film’s overall box office potential. Keep reading to know more!

Perfect comeback vehicle for Prabhas

Prabhas is known for his larger-than-life persona on the big screen, and the audience loves watching him in a hardcore commercial affair. So, the upcoming big-screen spectacle is a perfect film for him to make a comeback. In the last two films, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, Prabhas looked misfit, but things favor the actor this time.

Even director Prashanth Neel is fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2, so he is carrying a brand value of his own. Just like Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Neel has also earned his loyal fan base after the super success of the KGF franchise. So, his name is a plus factor for Salaar.

Prashanth Neel denies KGF connection with Salaar

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel broke the hearts of fans by clarifying that Salaar will be a standalone film with no KGF connection. He said, “Audience should not expect another KGF from Salaar – Salaar is a world of its own, it has got its own emotion and characters. I hope people see Salaar for the story that it sets up.” He even revealed that he wrote his upcoming film before starting KGF.

No KGF connection to dent Salaar’s box office?

Apart from Prabhas and Neel’s collaboration, rumors about a KGF connection kept the buzz around Salaar alive for the longest time. Some reports also stated that Yash would do a cameo in the film’s climax, further fuelling the hype. Now, as Neel himself has made it clear there will be no KGF connection, fans are getting upset.

With no KGF connection, the Prabhas starrer might suffer a dent in the box office as the excitement factor related to the KGF universe is out of the picture now. This will definitely impact the potential, at least during the opening weekend. After that, it will all boil down to the content.

(Please note that it’s an opinion piece, and there’s no intention of doing any negativity about the film)

