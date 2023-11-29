12th Fail has passed with distinction at the box office. The film has now crossed the 50 crores mark and that too well inside the fifth week. There are still a couple of days remaining before the close of the week so some more numbers will be added as well before its shows get curtailed big time from Friday onwards due to the arrival of Tiger 3 and Sam Bahadur.

The film has been seeing very steady progress, as is evident in the 9.48 crores that it collected last week, which was greater than the 8.54 crores in the week before, which had seen huge competition from Tiger 3. The film has further steadied itself in the fifth week now, and 5.55 crores have already been accumulated, which is a good sign, too. It’s heartening to see how this out-and-out multiplex film has turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office when no one was really giving it any chance whatsoever prior to its release.

For Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey, 12th Fail’s success is such a heartening thing as none have seen such kind of commercial response in their career so far. The filmmaker has scored huge with his productions with Rajkumar Hirani, but as a director, this is his first half-century after being in the industry for five decades. On the other hand, Vikrant too has been around for almost a decade, and this is the first time ever he has scored a commercial success. Really good for them!

12th Fail stands at 50.68 crores after a theatrical run of 33 days at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

