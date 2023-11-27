‘Tiger 3’ continues its dominant run at the box office, standing as the sole major release since Diwali. Although the pace slightly diminished on Day 13, the film regained momentum on its 14th day, accumulating approximately Rs 270 crore in India, led by the charismatic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Recalling, the espionage thriller garnered an enthusiastic audience response, marking a record-breaking opening as Salman Khan’s highest-grossing debut. Despite the initial strength, the film witnessed a significant decline in its first week, sustaining a steady pace thereafter.

According to early trends, on its sixteenth day, Tiger 3 contributed an extra 2.40-2.70 crores to its overall box office earnings. Although the weekend figures ideally could have been higher, the film, under Maneesh Sharma’s direction, is sustaining a respectable earning path considering its current momentum.

Anticipated within the range of 274.83-275.13 crores, Tiger 3 has finally hit the 275 crore mark, which was expected to reach this week.

About Tiger 3

Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Tiger 3’ features noteworthy performances by Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, and others. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance alongside Hrithik Roshan, reprising Kabir from War.

As the fifth installment in the YRF spy universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, the action-thriller may diverge from the streak of blockbusters, potentially performing as an average at the box office. Premiering on November 12, 2023, on Laxmi Poojan, the film is available in IMAX, 2DX, and various premium formats.

