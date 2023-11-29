Slated to release many months back and then pushed all the way to December, things have fallen well in place for Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. Everything has fitted in just perfectly for the film, be it promotion, marketing, or release strategy, and that can well be seen from the advance booking that is catching up in a big way. The indications are right out there that the film is set to take one of the best openings of 2023, the year which has seen one record after another being broken when it comes to the biggest single-day collections at the Indian box office.

The action and drama feel of the film has done the trick, and though a couple of chartbuster songs could have taken it to an altogether different level, the situational positioning of music in the narrative could be the key. That said, the film kept the messaging intact that this one is a violent action drama, and that has worked well with the potential audience segment that is waiting to catch a KGF-like affair.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s audacious approach has also found fancy amongst the audience, and it’s his branding that is working out, too. T-Series has also made sure to aggressively promote the film for months, and all of this has guaranteed that while a 50 crores opening is a given (across languages), it has the potential to go even ahead of that. This one will be off to a winning start.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

