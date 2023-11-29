Yesterday, we reported about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hitting the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It runs from weekend to weekend and has already emerged as a blockbuster. Now, all eyes are set on how Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé performs in theatres. Keep reading to know about the film’s expected score during the opening weekend.

Beyoncé to be a savior?

The period after Thanksgiving or early December is not good for the box office as it’s considered dull. After the super success of The Eras Tour, there are hopes that Beyoncé‘s concert biggie would bring in some good numbers to turn this dull period into a brighter one. As the veteran singer enjoys a massive fan following, her musical affair is expected to attract big crowds.

Directed by the singer herself, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is more of a documentary that features events leading to the Renaissance World Tour. It is scheduled to be released on 1st December and is being distributed by AMC Theatres. Previews are scheduled for Thursday.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’s box office projection

As per Deadline’s report, the Renaissance concert affair is trending really well with black audiences and older women. At the North American box office, it is expected to rake in up to $20 million in the opening weekend. $20 million is the highest level, and the film might even stay below that number.

In the overseas market, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is expected to earn $20 million in the opening weekend, taking the worldwide box office projection to $40 million. Again, this is the highest level, and the film might even settle below the $40 million score. At a minimum, $30 million is definitely on the cards during the weekend frame.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé VS Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Released in October, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had taken a bumper opening at the worldwide box office by raking in $123.5 million during the opening weekend. In the domestic market, it earned $92.8 million, while the overseas market contributed $30.7 million.

It means Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’s projected $40 million debut is 67% lower than Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

