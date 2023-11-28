Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has suffered a lot of roadblocks ahead of its theatrical release. Amber Heard’s inclusion, despite her loss in defamation trial, stirred a huge controversy. There have also been rumors about reshoots, role reduction, storyline, and much more, creating negativity around the film. Amidst it all, will Aquaman 2 be able to revive its budget at the worldwide box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson will lead Aquaman 2. Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also be seen in pivotal roles. Little is known about Amber Heard’s role as Mera; she has also been omitted from the trailers released so far. There are rumors that her scenes have been cut amid the ongoing negativity.

Aquaman 2 Box Office Projections

As per Box Office Pro’s latest projections, Aquaman 2 will earn between $105-168 million in its lifetime in the domestic market. The James Wan directorial has been made on a staggering budget of $205 million. So, it will need massive earnings from the overseas markets to become a successful affair at the box office.

To begin with, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will need earnings of about $410 million at the worldwide box office to break even. This includes marketing costs and other expenses. That is indeed going to be a difficult task, but the film has enjoyed a loyal fan base, who surely would end up at the theatres to witness the sequel.

It is to be noted that Aquaman was a billion-dollar affair worldwide back in 2018. The sequel is at least expected to bring half the collections, if not taking a step forward. All Jason Momoa and team needs are positive initial reactions and that shall be enough to pick up the momentum at the ticket windows!

Meanwhile, early reports also claim that DCEU film will witness a decline in opening weekend collections as compared to its predecessor. Till now, the projections hint at a 38% decline; it is now to be seen where Aquaman 2 lands in this difficult journey.

About Aquaman 2

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is releasing on 20th December 2023. This will indeed be an emotional affair for fans as Jason Momoa will reportedly move on from his much-loved role as Arthur Curry. Strong reports suggest he will step into the role of Lobo in the DC Universe.

