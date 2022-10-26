While the DCEU is now DCU and has two new bosses including James Gunn and Peter Safran, there is a lot happening in the realm that is making waves and how. But turns out that Arthur Curry of the DCU has decided to deal with those waves and ignite the internet showing them what they were till now only imagining and he was hiding. No, we aren’t talking about something from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, it is indeed exciting and anticipated, but turns out Momoa is turning into an NSFW in his new Instagram post.

Jason who plays Aquaman in the DCEU is very candid and let’s just all agree on this, wild on his Instagram handle. The actor is known for doing things that are adventurous and not really a cup of tea for almost everyone. The latest is that he decided to get on a yacht and do some fishing. But he is Momoa and not is that simple when he is around, so he decided to bare is all and just opt for a loincloth to cover the package.

Yes, you heard that right. Jason Momoa in his most recent Instagram post where he is fishing, has opted to go bare and cover only his what is supposed to and leaving everything else for the Internet to drool on. The post is going viral and the fans cannot have enough of it. Read on to know everything you should about the same and don’t miss the pictures and the videos.

The said post has the Aquaman fame Jason Momoa hanging out with friends in the sea. The post turns hotter with each passing slide and fans have taken it as a reward. The comment section is filled with thirsty comments and we are only thinking whether the actor is reading them or not. Below is the post and you must visit the comments section too.

Meanwhile, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2 has been the headlines for controversial reasons mostly. While Jason Momoa continues to be the titular character, it is Amber Heard plays Mera whose participation is being questioned. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

