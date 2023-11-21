Fans are worried about the future of Aquaman 2. There have been significant changes in the storyline, and the upcoming flick will narrate a tale of brotherhood. An important reason behind it is the backlash over Amber Heard‘s involvement despite losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp! James Gunn has previously shown interest in Aquaman 3, but is Jason Momoa moving on to become Lobo? Scroll below for all the details!

Who is Lobo in DC Comics?

Lobo, a character in the DC Universe, is an alien from the utopian planet of Czarnia. He works as a foul-mouth interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. Of course, as visible in the posters, he loves his cigars. There also have been strong rumors that DC Comics is releasing a massive Lobo comic collection. As they say, there’s no smoke without fire, and fans have been joining the dots!

What to expect in Aquaman 2?

Amidst it all, Jason Momoa sat down for a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show. He spoke about how Arthur Curry is now a king, a father, and is married. He no longer knows ‘what to do,’ and Aquaman 2 will be a tale about saving the world with his brother, although in different ways.

Is Aquaman 3 on the cards?

When asked about Aquaman 3, Jason Momoa responded, “I mean, this is kind of, like, the end of this—The DC Universe. I mean, things have happened before. So I guess if people like it…?” He then drops the biggest possible hint as he leans toward Jimmy Fallon and adds, “But yeah… there’ll always be a place for me at DC.”

Jason Momoa confirmed as Lobo in DCU?

Netizens are convinced that Jason may be moving away from his role as Aquaman to step into the shoes of Lobo.

A user reacted, “I hope he is a villain next time around in the DCU after Aquaman cuz he really is a good villain.”

“It would be cool to see Jason Momoa as Lobo in new DCEU cuz he is a really good villain,” said another.

A fan reacted, “He would be a perfect Lobo for James Gunn’s DCU.”

An eagle-eyed fan pointed out, “He basically confirmed he’s playing Lobo.”

“‘This kind of the end of the DCEU, but there’ll always be a place for me at DC.’ Lobo confirmed,” another shared.

Well, we’re upset to witness the end of Aquaman. But clearly, fans know there are bigger plans for Jason Momoa, and they’re excited!

Meanwhile, Aquaman 2 hits the theatres on December 20, 2023. The film also stars Nicole Kidman, Michael Keaton, and Patrick Wilson in pivotal roles.

