Amber Heard and Johnny Depp fell in love on the sets of The Rum Diary. Their intimate kiss under the shower ignited the spark, and there was no going back despite a committed relationship with Tysa Van Ree and Vanessa Paradis, respectively. Scroll below for a lovey-dovey snippet from their happy times together!

In the past, Johnny had confessed that he knew he had fallen for Amber when they reunited for The Rum Diary press tour. He was married to Vanessa Paradis for 12 years before announcing his split in 2012. Then began his love saga with Heard, but unfortunately, it wasn’t a happily ever after.

In 2011, Amber Heard couldn’t stop raving about her co-star and to-be husband Johnny Depp. She told Young Hollywood, “Johnny Depp is who he is because he is this enigmatic presence that is hard to define, he’s hard to label and hard to pin down. He’s a wonderful person and [a] consummate professional, but a lovely person, and you can’t help but be sucked into the Johnny Deppness on set.”

Johnny Depp reportedly got engaged in January 2014. During the defamation trial, Amber Heard recalled the special moment as she revealed, “It was really sweet, he got down on one knee and said, ‘I want you to be my girl, be my girl forever … I want you to be the rest of my life. Say yes to me.”

In February 2015, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Things eventually went downhill, and in May next year, Amber filed for divorce and gained a restraining order against the Pirates Of The Caribbean star. She accused him of domestic and sexual violence in an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post.

Johnny and Amber were indulged in multiple legal battles. The actor settled their divorce and paid $7 million in alimony. However, he filed a case against The Sun for calling him a ‘wife beater.’ In the recent $50 million defamation trial that JD won, the Aquaman star was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages but eventually settled the case for $1 million.

Since losing the defamation suit, Amber Heard has been living a peaceful life in Spain along with her daughter Oonagh Paige and partner Bianca Butti. On the professional front, she will be returning to the big screens with Aquaman 2, co-starring Jason Momoa.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, is enjoying his life away from the public eye in the Bahamas. He’s doing all he can to revive his career, from selling paintings and playing as a band member of The Hollywood Vampires to the recently released French film Jeanne du Barry.

