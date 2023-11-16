Jason Momoa is super excited and can’t be bothered with minor details as he prepares to return as Saturday Night Live host. The Aquaman actor – who will return as an SNL host nearly five years after his first time leading the NBC sketch series, will keep the hilarious momentum going with musical guest Tate McRae on November 18.

The promo of the ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ actor excitedly entering the SNL studio was unveiled a few hours ago and sees him humorously forget to wear his pants to the taping. Scroll below to check out the hilarious promo and read what fans say. Netizens have also revealed which skits they want to see the Fast X actor in.

The over-a-minute-long promo begins with Jason Momoa reflecting on the first time he hosted SNL in 2018 before we see cast member Ego Nwodim shocked and having to inform him about missing a key component of his ensemble. The video – which starts with Jason soaking in the success of his debut gig on the show, has Ego saying, “We love you, but you just can’t be wearing your underwear,” before we see Jason’s pixilated bottoms and hear her say, “This is a workplace.”

The clip then sees Jason Momoa saying, “I’m sorry. When I get excited, I forget my pants,” as Nwodim attempts to put some clothes on him. However, the host isn’t having it. The ‘King of Atlantis’ hilariously runs around the stage without care before ending up with SNL featured player Marcello Hernandez and jumping around. The promo serves as a reminder that SNL fans are in for a crazy show this weekend. Check out the promo here:

Commenting on the YouTube video, one user wrote, “Yay, can’t wait to watch – with or without him wearing pants, I’d be ok either way 🤪🤣🤣🤣”

Another jokingly wondered, “Why he dressed as Johnny Depp?? OH WAIT he’s just dressed as he ALWAYS has.” (anyone remembering Amber Heard reading this (wink!))

A third cribbed, “Y’see, this is how we know that SNL hates its viewers. If they loved us, they’d never have pixelated that man’s ass. I hope they do better by Jason than they have before. He deserves good material.”

A couple more added, “He’ll always be Khal Drogo to me,” “The only famous actor that behave like a barbarian.”

Commenting on Jason Momoa not wearing pants in the SNL promo, a fan wrote, “It’s getting hot in here, Jason! Please take off all your clothes.”

Another simply wrote, “If the man doesn’t want to wear pants… don’t make him wear pants. Just sayin”

Many dropped comments with regards to which skit they want to see Jason Momoa perform on Saturday Night Live. One wrote, “Hope SNL does a “Fast X” sketch!” Another added, “Gotta bring back Beck with a sequel to the “impress your parents” sketch.” A third commented, “I hope he’s featured in a Please Don’t Destroy skit this week, he seems perfect for their humor.” One more wished, “He really needs to do a skit as Slash before the hair gets cut.”

On X, a Jason Momoa & SNL fan shared some BTS pictures and videos, writing, “@nbcsnl promo out Mahalo for having me check out SNL this Saturday! My dream job! Aloha j”

@nbcsnl promo out Mahalo for having me check out SNL this Saturday!My dream job! Aloha J pic.twitter.com/vPNzx1Ioii — Jason Momoa (@Jasonmomoa4545) November 16, 2023

How excited are you to see Jason Momoa as an SNL host this Saturday?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal To Play Reed Richards In The Upcoming MCU Movie? Netizens Can’t Keep Calm As They Say, “This Movie Is A Hit Already”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News