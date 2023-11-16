A lot is happening in the life of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. While the reports and speculations about their marital life have already left us stunned on several occasions, the latest is about the wild claim that the Men In Black actor had gay s*x with his close friend and actor, Duane Martin. Now, Will’s estranged wife has responded to such allegations. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Brother Bilaal, who claims to be Will‘s former assistant and friend, sent shockwaves by dropping a sensational claim. If his words are to be believed, the Pursuit of Happyness actor was indulged in an*l s*x with his close friend, and he was literally getting ‘murdered.’ Now, we really don’t know if there’s any truth to this claim; one thing is for sure: it has yet again dragged Will into a pool of controversies.

For those wondering about Duane Martin, the actor met Will Smith on the sets of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The duo developed a close friendship after working together, and their close bond continues to date. As per TMZ’s report, Brother Bilaal claimed that both were involved in an*l s*x, where Will had bent over on a couch in Duane’s dressing room. His words state, “Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Now, as per the report in TMZ, Jada Pinkett Smith has reacted to such a crazy claim about Will Smith being involved in a gay s*x. Without opening up much, she just uttered a couple of words by saying, “We Suin’!”.

We can clearly see that Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to take strict action, and it is learned that Will Smith is contemplating legal action against Brother Bilaal. Now, let’s see what happens next in this latest controversy.

Meanwhile, in the last month, Jada Pinkett Smith left everyone shocked after she made an explosive revelation stating she and Will Smith have been separated for the past seven years. However, she also made it clear that they won’t divorce each other.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: As Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 Is Ready To Bring Back The Lost Glory Of The Franchise, Let’s Find Out What Went Wrong With 7th Installment That Led To Loss Of Millions At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News