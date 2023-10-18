While Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith continues to drop bombs, making shocking revelations about her marriage, a new incident has come to light which has shocked the Internet. It has been revealed that Will and Jada were apparently hitting on Jennifer Lopez at a party at the time when she was dating rapper and producer P Diddy. Diddy’s former bodyguard has spilled the beans on how his boss was about to ‘snuff’ Will over him and Jada trying to hook up with JLo. Scroll down to know the details.

Jada Pinkett Smith has been in the headlines for revealing that she and Will Smith secretly got separated seven years ago but never got divorced. She also revealed that Chris Rock asked her out when the rumors of their divorce surfaced, but there was no truth to it.

Circling back to P Diddy, according to Complex, his former bodyguard Gene Deal, in a recent interview, reflected upon how his boss, also known as Sean Combs, almost fought with Will Smith over Jennifer Lopez. “We were at a birthday party that I think Matt Damon was giving for Ben Affleck. It was just a little gathering at the Four Seasons,” revealed Diddy’s former bodyguard, adding, “Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Puff, Will Smith and Jada were sitting on [one] side of the room.” [Puff] stood up. And when he stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over towards him and he said to me, ‘Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close ’cause I’m a snuff him.’”

P Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal recalls laughing to the situation as he felt Will Smith would easily “beat the s*it” out of Diddy due to the former being big in size. He added, “That s*it was funny. He thought that Jada and Will were coming on too strong to Jennifer, making advances.”

For the unversed, P Diddy and Jennifer Lopez dated between late 1999 and early 2001, and it was in the same duration when apparently Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith tried their move on Lopez. The two never addressed the same incident.

