A lot has been revealed about the Smiths ever since Jada Pinkett Smith began promoting her memoir, Worthy. The actress has indeed made bombshell revelations about her marriage with Will Smith and even confirmed that the two have been secretly separated since 2016. Jada’s memoir is out now and some of its excerpts have surely taken the internet by storm. In one of them, she admitted to building a s*x room for her and her husband to sleep away from their kids.

Jada and Will were friends long before they tied the knot in 1997. Following their wedding, they welcomed their two kids, Jaden and Willow. The MIB actor also has Trey with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Jada Pinkett Smith did not hold back at all in her memoir and has shared many details of her life in it. The tell-all memoir also revealed how things were between her and Will Smith after they welcomed their two children. As per Page Six, the actress revealed that Jaden and Willow used to sleep with them as kids for some years until they could sleep in their own beds.

As she and the King Richard star did not get any action, they found a creative way to sneak out, a “love nest.” Jada Pinkett Smith said, “To give us our own space, I had even built a separate, beautiful love nest for us two grown-ups in our bedroom, complete with a domed ceiling full of twinkling stars.”

However, the then-couple could not continue using their love nest as their kids began sleeping in that. The Girls Trip star wrote, “But over time, the kids hijacked that room as well.” The same sleeping pattern continued till Jaden Smith turned six and the couple made him and his sister sleep in separate beds.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s kids are feeling bad for their father. They also wish their family’s private matters remained private.

