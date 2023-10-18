Over the years of her career, Gwyneth Paltrow has worked with many A-listers in Hollywood. Having a remarkable career of her own, the actress is most famously known for portraying Pepper Potts in Iron Man and Avengers movies under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and her chemistry with Robert Downey Jr was widely appreciated.

On one hand, while Paltrow is known for her unapologetic personality, on the other, Robert has never failed to mesmerize his fans with his wit and charm. But when asked about who was the funniest co-star according to her, Gwyneth named Johnny Depp. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Years ago, when Gwyneth Paltrow and Johnny Depp appeared on The Ellen Show to talk about their film Mortdecai, the Iron Man actress shared her experience of working with Depp and declared he was the funniest co-actor she had ever worked with. Explaining how she had peed herself while laughing at his jokes, Paltrow said, “He’s the funniest person I’ve ever worked with. I wet myself and like pitted out laughing.”

Further describing how her laughs in between shoots ruined almost 15 takes, Gwyneth Paltrow added in the same conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, “I basically ruined – the – I mean, I ruined like 15 takes.”

The Goop founder even revealed her first meeting with the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and calling herself a ‘total nerdy mom’ said, “And, I went in, and, you know, I thought I was like sort of cool until I met him. Then, he was like so cool, rolling cigarettes and stuff. And I was like, ‘Wow, I’m a total nerdy mom.”

For the unversed, Gwyneth Paltrow and Johnny Depp never met each other before working on their project Mortdecai back in 2015. Well, if you haven’t watched the movie yet, you can stream it on Prime Video.

What are your thoughts about Gwyneth’s opinion about Johnny being funny? Let us know.

