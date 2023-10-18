While the Hollywood strikes did bring the entire industry to a standstill, one of the movies it served as a significant roadblock for is Deadpool 3. The threequel that stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular part alongside Hugh Jackman, all set to reprise Wolverine after over half a decade, was already in production, and the filming was half done. But the sudden announcement of the strike halted everything, and even the threequel had to turn the cameras down. Now, when Shawn Levy hints at a possible delay in the release date, there is a new worrisome rumor in place.

Deadpool 3 marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Ryan and Hugh, both of whom were until now under the Fox Studio umbrella. The movie, directed by Shawn Levy, is said to be a gateway to the multiverse in a much bigger way as the speculated plot says X-Men, Fantastic Four, and a few others will enter the MCU through it. But the release date of the movie now has been probably postponed.

Yes, Shawn Levy recently opened up about how he wants to deliver the film as soon as possible, but the delays are not in his control. Turns out there is a report talking about those delays and the reason behind them. A fresh scoop says that Disney is not paying actors fairly, and that is leading to the delay in completing Deadpool 3. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per MCM Culture, a scooper on Instagram, “Disney refusing to pay their actors fairly has caused the release date of Deadpool 3 to be “in true risk.” The scooper does not elaborate on whether he is talking about the paychecks of the leading cast or the secondary. But seems like the negotiation will take time for both parties to agree.

As per The Wrap, Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, while talking about the production and release date said, “I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to return to work and get this movie out next year.”

Deadpool 3 is, as of now, slated for a May 3, 2024 release date. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

