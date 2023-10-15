John Krasinski is one of the funniest guys out there and proving the same, the actor, on his 40th birthday, decided to ask for donations which also included blackmailing Hugh Jackman in the most hilarious way possible. While appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2019, Krasinski spilled the beans about how he celebrated his 40th birthday quipping that he begged for money. Scroll down to know the details.

John Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert in the award-winning series The Office. He is also known for directing A Quiet Place and its sequel A Quiet Place Part II. Krasinski starred in the first one with a full-fledged role and came only for a guest appearance in the second one.

Speaking of John Krasinski’s 40th birthday celebrations, according to Pinkvilla, he told Jimmy Kimmel, “I woke up and I thought, I know what I’m gonna do. I wanted to do something good for my 40th birthday. So actually I went on Twitter and just begged people for money.” Krasinski revealed that he ended up raising more than $500,000 for a charity named Family Reach. In a video, he also stated, “I’ll go so far as to make you feel very awkward if you don’t get me one. But lucky for you, I’m old school. I like cash.” The actor, while asking for donations on social media, also used this opportunity to hilariously blackmail Hugh Jackman by using a picture of him closely standing and hugging Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, on a red carpet event.

John Krasinski played a little prank on Hugh Jackman in order to get the donation. While sharing the above mentioned picture, he tagged Ryan Reynolds and wrote, “Hey @VancityReynolds do you have @RealHughJackman ‘s cell number? Doing this fundraiser for my Bday and thought I’d try a little good old fashioned blackmail” while sharing the picture.

Take a look:

Hey @VancityReynolds do you have @RealHughJackman ‘s cell number? Doing this fundraiser for my Bday and thought I’d try a little good old fashioned blackmail? #JKbday @familyreach https://t.co/YfwLJL47dB pic.twitter.com/V3X80Ofq73 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) October 20, 2019

The Quiet Place actor, interestingly, got a reply from Ryan Reynolds as the latter tweeted, “I hope to be reincarnated as Hugh’s cell phone. Just so I can spend all goddamn day cradled in his buttery-soft hands.”

Jackman later responded to John Krasinski and asked for the donation details. For the unversed, the Wolverine star has been publicly involved in hilarious feuds with Reynolds on social media but in real life they share a close bond.

