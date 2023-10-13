It is common knowledge that Chris Evans and Emily Blunt are impeccable actors, and fans cannot wait for their much-talked-about Netflix film ‘Pain Hustlers’ to release. The movie witnesses the duo selling prescription-based opioids through a shady pharmaceutical company in The US.

With drugs being the dominant theme, speculations arise whether these two actors—who have both separately played addicts in two of their earlier movies—have experimented with chemical substances in real life.

For the unversed, Chris Evans has played a junkie in the 2011 biographical drama ‘Puncture’ where he took on the role of Michael David Weiss: a drug-addicted lawyer in America. As for Emily Blunt, we all remember her as the deeply troubled and outrageously alcoholic Rachael Watson from her 2016 hit film ‘The Girl On The Train’. Her portrayal of the character was so apt that she was asked numerous times about her creative process.

Chris Evans is a fantastic actor but what he is not, is a drug addict in real life. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor clarified that he used to “love weed” but has now “chilled out” on it as it derails his life’s goals and motivations. However, another report by Celeb Dirty Laundry claimed that celebrity bodyguard Leonard Taylor had bought cocaine for the Marvel superhero in the past. However, the Captain America actor has never addressed this scandal. Emily Blunt, on the other hand, has claimed that she has never been an “addictive person” during an interview with Vulture and revealed that she had watched the documentary series ‘Intervention’ on loop to prepare for her role in ‘Girl On The Train’.

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt will soon be seen selling prescription drugs to Americans in the Netflix film ‘Pain Hustlers’ releasing on October 27. The film also stars Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman and Jay Dupluss.

